Katrina Kaif launches her own beauty line

"I believe that beauty lies in what makes you happy," starts off Katrina Kaif, when we chat with her about new entrepreneurial venture. "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey - from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand," says the actress.

Talking about the what the line up entails, she informs, "After spending years donning different looks, it was time that I created a brand that truly stands for what I believe in. I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing makeup all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

However, she admits that self care is imperative for the skin and that's what her brand insists on. "That is what I wanted Kay Beauty to be – a bridge between high glamour and care, so all of us can be glamorous without any guilt. Kay Beauty stands for #MakeUpThatKares, as each product is enriched with skin loving ingredients that have been hand-picked to care for your skin. I hope you can see the love that I've put into each of these products; be it while picking the formulations, or choosing the shades and textures, as we moved along. I am so thrilled to unveil my first range of products and cannot wait to see what you allthink of it. This is an exciting new chapter of my life that I am now sharing with you, and this is just the beginning."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates