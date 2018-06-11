Katrina Kaif made heads turn at an Iftar party in Indian wear with a round bindi
Katrina Kaif, who always keeps it simple, opted for an Indian attire for Baba Siddiqui's iftar bash and looked stunning
Katrina Kaif attended the grand Iftar bash hosted by Baba Siddiqui at Bandra's Taj Lands' End Hotel. The who's who of Bollywood attended the royal Iftaar party. From Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Shilpa Shetty to Riteish Deshmukh, everyone was in their best outfits at the function.
However, there was one actress, who made heads turn as she entered the venue; it was none other than Katrina Kaif. Always known for her simple and suave styling, the diva opted for a different look. She stunned all by arriving in a grey anarkali kurta with a round bindi on her forehead. Minimalistic make-up, a light stroke of kajal, nude lipstick and jhumkas did the magic for Katrina Kaif.
Even Twitter is going gaga over her regal beauty as she posed for the shutterbugs with her Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar.
Here are few of the comments from Twitterati, stating that they were not ready for this, and she is slaying it with her looks. Another comment read, "#Katrinakaif looks elegant as she arrives to attend #BabaSiddiqueIftaarParty2018 with Ali Abbas Zafar! That bindi on her forehead is making her look 100 times more Gorgeous!"
On the professional front, the actress is shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and also has a dance film with Varun Dhawan.
Here are some other celebs that rocked their Iftar look:
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan Sharma
Hina Khan opted for a sheer white outfit
Iulia Vantur looked radiant in a beige and maroon combination
Jacqueline Fernandez flashing her smile
Mouni Roy at the Iftar bash
Shilpa Shetty
Iulia Vantur met Katrina Kaif at a party. Here's what happened next