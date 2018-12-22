Katrina Kaif on mother's NGO: Want to devote more time to school

bollywood

Katrina Kaif on supporting mother Susanna Turquotte's NGO - Mountain View School in Tamil Nadu - that provides education to underprivileged kids

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has been donating her prize money from reality shows and part of her earnings from movies to the Mountain View School in Tamil Nadu, an institution that her mother Susanna Turquotte has been associated with.

The school provides education to underprivileged children. Ask her if she has ever considered starting her NGO, and the actor says, "I have thought about it. But right now, I want to give more time to help them set up the school completely, the way my mom has envisioned it." Kaif adds that her mother is currently in the process of adding more classrooms to accommodate the increasing strength of the school.

"My mother set up the curriculum. She contacts me when they need to raise funds. Then, I reach out to the brands that I endorse or people I know, and create awareness about the project."

