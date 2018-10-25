Katrina Kaif on Suraiyya: Fast beats made the dance challenging

bollywood

Katrina Kaif on matching steps with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan song, Suraiyya

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif

The trio of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Vijay Krishna Acharya had created a chartbuster in Malang from Dhoom 3. Aware that the audience would have higher expectation from their next outing, the makers roped in ace choreographer Prabhudheva for Suraiyya, the dance number of Thugs Of Hindostan.

While the song's teaser is winning hearts, Khan tells mid-day that matching steps with Kaif was no mean feat. "I would not have been able to perform the steps had I been rehearsing for 10 years, but Katrina managed to pull them off," laughs Khan, before adding, "The lyrics are representative of the relationship between Firangi [his character] and Suraiyya [Kaif's character] in the film."

Excited as she was to give shape to Prabhudheva's vision, Kaif says Surraiyya was her most challenging dance number. "When I saw the choreography, I realised that the steps were fantastic but tough. The beats were fast, but the movements had to be fluid. So, it was a challenging combination."

