Katrina Kaif opens up about Salman Khan: It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years

With her last release Bharat emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year so far, Katrina Kaif is enjoying a career-high. Apart from her hits, the actress made news for her love life. Kaif often finds herself fielding questions about her former flames.

The actress opened up about her past relationship with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, she said, "Its a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he's a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends."

Salman and Katrina worked for the first time in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. Since then, the duo was a part of several hit films. Her last outing with Salman emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film, which hit the screens on Eid, saw Katrina playing the love interest of Salman. Bharat also featured Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

After her alleged breakup with Salman, she was linked with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo did their first film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani - a romantic-comedy (2007). The couple reportedly fell for each other during the shooting of this film. Ranbir and Katrina dated for six years and parted ways in 2016. While in the relationship, the duo refrained from talking about it or publicly accepting it. However, they parted ways a few years later and never looked back again until Jagga Jasoos (2017). The film - a musical - did not earn box-office appreciation.

When she was asked about her link-up with Ranbir Kapoor at the conclave, she said, "It was a relationship, all relationships are a learning curve for all. It can get into your head, show you your fears, strengths, and it is also a beautiful experience. If it doesn’t work out, the takeaway is that you learn to look within, instead of blaming the other."

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

