Katrina Kaif posts smoking hot video, Arjun Kapoor spots her hair dandruff

Katrina Kaif is on a photo-sharing spree on her Instagram account. The stills and videos are from the song Malang, picturised on Aamir Khan and her from Dhoom 3

All those who follow Katrina Kaif's Instagram account are aware about the actress' discipline. She removes time for her workout, no matter where she is. Katrina has a perfectly chiselled body and is an inspiration to many. Several videos of the Tiger Zinda Hai actress have been circulated on social media in the past, wherein, she has turned fitness trainers to Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and has done intense functional training with Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the open roof top of the gym.

Her fabulous physique is a result of this dedication, and she posted a video of hers from her latest photoshoot to get the desired perfect shot. While, there's dust that the actress has to sway with her hair, Arjun Kapoor jokes of the dust being her hair's dandruff. Arjun, has always known to be commenting funnily. However, in an earlier photo shared by Katrina from the same photoshoot, the Ishaqzaade actor had complimented her perfectly defined shoulders and was in awe of it.

Katrina and Arjun's love-hate relationship is known to one and all. On Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan, the actress had admitted to Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor starting a hate club on social media in the name of Katrina. Well, cut to today's scenario, and they all share a very thick bond. Katrina will be seen doing a dance film with Varun Dhawan soon.

