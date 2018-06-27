Neha Sharma's sister Aisha Sharma resembles Katrina Kaif?

Milap Zaveri's film's posters were launched recently and netizens feel Aisha Sharma resembles Katrina Kaif! Aisha is Tum Bin 2 (2016) actor Neha Sharma's sister

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma

Aisha Sharma, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate, has caught the attention of netizens. Milap Zaveri's film's posters were launched recently and they feel she resembles Katrina Kaif! Aisha is Tum Bin 2 (2016) actor Neha Sharma's sister.

"I could not have asked for a better film in terms of a launch. To be able to share the frame with John Abraham as well as Manoj Bajpayee, is a huge honour as well as very challenging for me. I hope I can do justice to the role that Milap sir has written for me and I am certain that both Nikkhil (Advani) sir as well as T-Series will position me in the best way possible," said Aisha.

Let's take a look at Aisha's pictures, shared by her on Instagram:

#nofilter ð«ðâï¸ððâï¸ A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) onJun 24, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Candid Me #nofilter A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) onJun 22, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

Goofing around !! @nehasharmaofficial A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) onJun 21, 2018 at 7:20am PDT

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in India: What happened in their Goa trip?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates