Search

Neha Sharma's sister Aisha Sharma resembles Katrina Kaif?

Jun 27, 2018, 09:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Milap Zaveri's film's posters were launched recently and netizens feel Aisha Sharma resembles Katrina Kaif! Aisha is Tum Bin 2 (2016) actor Neha Sharma's sister

Neha Sharma's sister Aisha Sharma resembles Katrina Kaif?
Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma

Aisha Sharma, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate, has caught the attention of netizens. Milap Zaveri's film's posters were launched recently and they feel she resembles Katrina Kaif! Aisha is Tum Bin 2 (2016) actor Neha Sharma's sister.

"I could not have asked for a better film in terms of a launch. To be able to share the frame with John Abraham as well as Manoj Bajpayee, is a huge honour as well as very challenging for me. I hope I can do justice to the role that Milap sir has written for me and I am certain that both Nikkhil (Advani) sir as well as T-Series will position me in the best way possible," said Aisha.

Let's take a look at Aisha's pictures, shared by her on Instagram:

 

#nofilter ð«ðâï¸ððâï¸

A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) onJun 24, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

 

Candid Me #nofilter

A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) onJun 22, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

 

Goofing around !! @nehasharmaofficial

A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25) onJun 21, 2018 at 7:20am PDT

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in India: What happened in their Goa trip?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Rajeev Khandelwal and Neha Sharma supports social initiative!

Tags

neha sharmabollywood news