Katrina Kaif reveals how she overcame her challenge of being a 'zero' dancer

Katrina Kaif has sealed her place as one of the better dancing talents in Bollywood with numbers like Kamli (Dhoom 3, 2013), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath, 2012) and Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan, 2010). The actor recently trained with Prabhudheva for a fortnight and filmed a sizzling dance number for her upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan. However, in an interesting revelation, Kaif recently admitted how shaking a leg was the biggest hurdle she faced when she joined the film industry.

Responding to a campaign initiated by Yash Raj for their film Hichki, the actor recalled how dancing was her biggest 'hichki' in the beginning of her career. Recollecting her ordeal with the latkas and jhatkas synonymous to Bollywood, she said, "I remember I was shooting for a Telugu film with Venkatesh. The choreographer, Raju Sundaram, looked quite irritated with [the lack of] my dancing skills, but didn't say anything. Later, while working on Wanted (2009), I overheard him telling Salman Khan that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is zero! I was shocked to hear that."

Determined to not let it hinder her growth as an artiste, Katrina Kaif took it upon herself to hone her dancing skills and trained in Kathak soon after. "I trained with Kathak guru, Veeru Krishnan, from 7 am to 1 pm almost every day." She attributed choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar for helping her overcome her fears and making her enjoy the process. "Bosco-Caesar gave me the confidence to perform to the best of my ability in Race (2008). I think this is what a good teacher does — gives a person the confidence that s/he can do it. That's how I overcame my challenge of being a 'zero' dancer."

