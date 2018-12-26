Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan dance together on Karan Arjun, Issaqbaazi
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan arrived post midnight at Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash and got along like a house on fire
Years before they revisited their relationship to discover an uncanny bromance, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stirred up a controversy at co-star Katrina Kaif's 2008 birthday bash. Tables have evidently turned a decade later, as the duo found themselves in a close embrace at Kat's Christmas party, which was held at her residence on Monday.
Shah Rukh Khan
A source, who was present at the do, tells mid-day, "The Khans arrived post midnight, and got along like a house on fire. They danced together on Issaqbaazi [their song from Zero], among other retro numbers, including tracks from Karan Arjun [1995]. They even shared hugs, and entertained the guests with their witty remarks."
Katrina Kaif
The reunion didn't stir up unfavourable memories, the source says, adding that the trio stayed clear from discussing work.
