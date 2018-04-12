Katrina Kaif's memoir 'Barbie Dream' to trace her journey from Boom to being a Barbie model

With her memoir, Katrina Kaif will open up to her readers about the different aspects of her life



At a recent event, Katrina Kaif had hinted at the possibility of penning a memoir. When asked about how she rose to the top in an industry where she was an outsider, she had said, "I educated myself [about the industry]. I might write a book [on it]." Looks like Kaif is staying true to her word - mid-day has it that the actor has been approached by a leading publishing house to write a book on her life and her journey in the Indian film industry.

Seeing an inspiring story in her trajectory, the publishing house reached out to the actor in January. A source close to Katrina Kaif reveals, "When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board." The memoir is tentatively titled Barbie Dreams, after her distinction of being the only Indian actor to have a Barbie modelled on her.

Fiercely private about her personal life otherwise, Kaif will use this opportunity to open up to her readers about the different aspects of her life. "The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality," says the source.

Naturally, her meteoric rise in an industry that otherwise battles accusations of being nepotistic will form an integral part of the narrative. "Despite starting with a controversial film like Boom (2003), she will decode how she bagged projects wisely to ensure a long innings in Bollywood."

Kaif is clear that the memoir will not reflect on her real-life love interests. "The story is pitched as a motivational one and anything about her personal life doesn't fit into the template." The publishing house is expected to make an announcement next week.

