Kavita Kaushik on Bigg Boss: They have been approaching me from the first season, have always said no

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and contagious reality shows on Indian television. Celebrities have become sensations overnight and the hosts have always struck a direct connect to the viewers. For the last decade, it has been Salman Khan and no one else. The actor is now bringing three wild contestants inside the house and one of them is FIR fame, Kavita Kaushik.

And in an interview with The Indian Express, talking about her participation in the show, she said, "They have been approaching me from the first season, and although it's always so tempting, I have always said no. Bigg Boss is a show that's watched by the whole world. It's on such a popular channel and to be honest, the budgets are great."

She added, "There was a lot of temptation but what put me off every time were the fights. It was mental torture. However, I have realised that the world has now become a similar place. Whatever you say, even if it's a good thing or not, a lot of criticism comes your way. The whole barrier has now dropped and so I thought what's the harm."

When asked about not being a part of the show as a contestant, she stated, "I have been doing yoga for the last 10 years, and I recently took up a yoga teacher training course. It got over last week only, and hence I had to delay my entry." The next question was about her contribution to Bigg Boss 14 and what she could add.

This is what she answered, "A lot of fun, laughter, happiness and friendship. I want people to have fun and enjoy, even when there's a fight. You have to make it interesting as one would not like to always see anger. There has to be entertainment in everything."

