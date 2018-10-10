Kay Kay Menon: We should look into harassment cases seriously

bollywood

Kay Kay Menon says cases of sexual harassment need to be dealt with seriously

Kay Kay Menon

Actor Kay Kay Menon says cases of sexual harassment need to be dealt with seriously. The actor, who is gearing up for his debut web series The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, interacted with the media at a special show on Tuesday.

The #MeToo movement in India exploded after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old complaint of harassment against actor Nana Patekar two weeks ago. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher and actors Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath have also been named in separate allegations.

Commenting on the movement which is gaining momentum in India, Kay Kay said: "I think if there are cases of harassment, then we should seriously look into it. I don't know the details of cases. I am neither a judge nor a judiciary. Having said that, if there is any kind of harassment taking place in the society, then we have to take it to its logical end."

On The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Kay Kay said: "It has been great to be a part of a web series. Entertainment is evolving in terms of its wide spread and I am glad I could be a part of the change. The journey has been amazing and I am looking forward for the episodes to go live.

"We have worked really hard while shooting for this series and I hope audience would appreciate it as the story of this series is really interesting and every actor has done an amazing job in it."

It also features Shriswara, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra and Swaroop Sampat in lead roles.

In the series, Kay Kay and Barun depict warring brothers who have apparently kept secrets for a long time and that has given rise to a certain bitterness within their family. The show goes live on ALTBalaji app on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever