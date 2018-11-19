KBC finale: Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan laugh so hard that he had tears in his eye

television

Kapil Sharma will be seen at the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan

Kapil Sharma features in the finale episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which airs on November 26. Sharma will be seen supporting KBC Karamveer Mr. Ravi Karla, Founder of The Earth Saviours Foundation for the Grand Finale episode. He shot for the episode on Saturday.

Unit folk say he made host Amitabh Bachchan laugh so hard that he had tears in his eyes. Bachchan even requested Kapil Sharma to keep coming on his show.

Check out what Kapil Sharma has to say in this video:

Sharma is slated to return with his new show on the same channel next month, which will be produced by Salman Khan's production house. He is slated to begin shooting from December 16.

Initially, Kapil's home banner used to produce his shows but during his last outing, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, the channel had roped in another production house. But for the new season, he has turned to Sallu.

A set is being built at Film City's floor eight, which is the same spot he had shot his earlier seasons. There's also talk that he is set to tie the knot with fiancée Ginni Chatrath early December. Looks like Kapil has a busy personal and professional schedule ahead. Meanwhile, he has been gymming and dieting to get back into shape.

Kapil Sharma went off the radar after his last two shows ended abruptly, courtesy, his degrading health. The comedian was on a detox drive and was on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru.

