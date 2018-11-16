Kapil Sharma to marry longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on this date!

television

Kapil Sharma is all set to marry girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma had announced his love publicly for girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in March 2017 through Twitter. After seeing each other for years, the couple has decided to take the plunge, and are all set to marry on December 12. Kapil had met Ginni during his college days, and had her introduced to his mother back then itself. However, after shifting base to Mumbai and entering The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, they rarely met.

Kapil recently revealed how his relationship evolved with Ginni and others things about his professional commitments in an interview with Hindustan Times. "We did not have the usual dating scenario as both our families are conservative. Last year, when I was going through a low phase, she was there with me throughout. That's when I felt that if she is with me during my low phase, then she is the one for me. I can rely on her," he says.

He further said, "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai (feels emptiness)."

When the publication asked him about going missing in action post his controversial exit, he said, "Back then, we had decided that we would get married but due to my hectic schedule, we couldn't lock a date. My mum stays in Amritsar and worries about me. Now that I am getting married, I think it was destined. I feel marriage is an essential part in our lives as it brings stability. Then the next phase is parenthood, which is another important step in a person's life. I have seen people change after marriage, as they want to go home to be with their wives or kids. I want to experience it all as well. Being a bachelor, having your fun is good but only for a while. Later, it becomes routine and then you look for stability. I feel marriage is the best thing to happen to me."

On the professional front, Kapil will be seen on the small screens very soon with a new show.

