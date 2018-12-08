Kedarnath box office collection day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film earns 7.25 Cr

bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs. 7.25 crore on day 1 at the box office

Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput has opened on a positive note. The film has gone ahead to garner Rs 7.25 Cr at the box office on day 1. Marking her Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan's performance has been hailed by audience and critics alike.

Owing to the positive response, Kedarnath is set to see a good jump on Saturday. The film is likely to see an upward trend in collections in Delhi NCR and the multiplexes of big cities in UP. The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of the nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and hit the screens on December 7, 2018.

