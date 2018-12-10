Kedarnath box office: Sara-Sushant starrer rakes in Rs 27.75 crore in its opening weekend

bollywood

Kedarnath opened on a positive note by raking in Rs 7.25 crore on the first day. The second day saw an upward trend Rs 9.75 crore. The film has earned Rs 10.75 crore on day 3, thus taking the total to Rs 27.75 crore.

A still from Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's performances were one of the major highlights of Kedarnath and also a major reason for drawing footfalls to the theatres. The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor has released on 7th December 2018 and is running strong at the box office.

