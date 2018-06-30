Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor sends legal notice to Vashu Bhagnani

After producer claims distribution rights of Kedarnath rest with him, Abhishek Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala decide to take him to court

Still from Kedarnath

The ongoing tussle between team Kedarnath - director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Ronnie Screwvala —and Vashu Bhagnani over the film's rights refuses to end. In the light of Bhagnani's latest interview with a newspaper claiming that the all-India distribution rights of Kedarnath rest with him, Kapoor's production house, Guy In The Sky, and Screwvala's production house, RSVP, have sent a legal notice to Bhagnani and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment.



Ronnie Screwvala

"The rights of Kedarnath are owned by Abhishek's Guy In The Sky and Ronnie's RSVP. In fact, the matter was also settled a few days ago, but Vashu's casual statement in the press has irked the makers," says a source.



Abhishek Kapoor

Lawyer Hitesh Jain, who represents Kapoor and Screwvala, says, "Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment have no agreement to claim any rights on Kedarnath. If he is claiming rights on the basis of an alleged understanding with KriArj, he should claim his money from them. As far as Kedarnath is concerned, Bhagnani has nothing to do with the film."



Vashu Bhagnani

When contacted, Bhagnani said that he was in London when the notice was sent to him. "The first letter arrived on June 20, and my team missed it. I received the second letter on Thursday [June 28]. We have already submitted all documents in court because there is nothing to hide."

Arora remained unavailable for comment.

