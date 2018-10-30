Kedarnath new poster: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan showcase the power of love

bollywood

The makers of Kedarnath released a new poster featuring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the teaser release

Kedarnath new poster

The makers of Kedarnath have released the first look poster of the much-awaited film. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, the poster gives a glimpse into the refreshing chemistry of the leading duo. After treating the audience with the poster, the makers will soon be unveiling the teaser of the film.

Kedarnath is a potent combination of love and religion, of passion and spirituality. Set on a 14km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath (the 2000-year-old temple of Lord Shiva), this is a love story between Mansoor and Mukku played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan respectively.

Mansoor, a reserved and reticent Pithoo (porter) who lives with his widowed mother, in a hamlet called Rambara helps pilgrims make an arduous journey upwards to the temple town. His world goes into a tailspin as he encounters the beautiful and rebellious Mukku who sucks him into a whirlwind of intense love.



Kedarnath poster

The mountain tsunami that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013 leaving more than a hundred thousand dead sets the backdrop for this epic love story. Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates