Sara Ali Khan to make Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, not Simmba

As director Abhishek Kapoor reschedules Kedarnath release to December 7, Sara Ali Khan to be launched with his project, not Simmba

Sara Ali Khan

There has been much conjecture around the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan. When reports about Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath being pushed to March 2019 emerged last week, it appeared that the star kid would be launched under the able guidance of Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty in Simmba that hits screens on December 28. However, Kapoor's love saga has once again been rescheduled — the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer will open on December 7, thus becoming Khan's launch vehicle.

Says a trade source, "The teaser of Kedarnath will be launched today, with the film eyeing a December 7 release. Abhishek was keen that Sara foray into the movies with his project and is glad that things have fallen into place. Three weeks after Kedarnath, the youngster will have her second outing in Simmba."



Sara Ali Khan with Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput on the Kedarnath set

Set against the backdrop of the 2013 floods that wrecked the temple town, Kedarnath sees Rajput play Mansoor, a porter who helps pilgrims make the arduous journey to the temple. His world changes when he falls in love with Mukku, played by Khan.

Glad that his labour of love is ready to be shared with the audience, Kapoor says, "What made the process of making this film fulfilling is the fact that the cast and crew have been keen believers. They worked with immense dedication and honesty throughout, which is showing in the final product." Stating that the director has "created a work of art", co-producer Ronnie Screwvala says, "We are ecstatic to introduce Sara Ali Khan at the movies on December 7."



A still from Simmba

