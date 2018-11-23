Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput had to undergo rigorous swimming sessions

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have undergone various kinds of preparations to perfect their character for Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in a few stills from the film.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh's film is set with a backdrop of 2013's flood in Kedarnath due to which the actors had to take specific swimming sessions even while shooting the film. As seen in the trailer there are a lot of underwater sequences in the film, which were difficult to be shot. Due to which the makers of the film made sure they had professional trainers present at the time of shooting.

There were major scenes, which were shot with many props in moving water. Having shot against the backdrop of the real locations in Kedarnath, the makers have captured the surrounding so well that it will give one enough glimpses and a detailed trip of this pilgrimage. While the teaser set the mood for the romantic tale based amidst the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June, 2013. It is a potent combination of love, religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

This film marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along with Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Sara Ali Khan A Born Star

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates