Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput turns entrepreneur: All you need to know about his venture

While Sushant Singh Rajput has established his mettle as an actor, he is now putting his engineering degree to practice with his new venture



Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who has 5 films on his plate currently is also venturing beyond films and in partnership with serial entrepreneur Varun Mathur, the MS Dhoni actor has made his entrepreneurial debut with the launch of Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd. Innsaei, an ancient Icelandic word for intuition, is a first-of-its-kind venture that is working on the convergence of intellectual property and emerging technologies. The new venture aims to bring significant socio-economic and developmental transformations through creation and massification of intellectual property powered by emerging technologies.

Sushant, who is an engineer by qualification, said in a statement, "Emerging technologies are disrupting socio-cultural and economic structures at an exponential pace and this will impact key areas like education, employment, entertainment and health. This is the right time to collaborate and to create innovative solutions that will allow at a large scale, for people to be better prepared for these disruptions and to maximise the positive potential of opportunities enabled by emergent technologies. We felt the immediate and important need to create a collaborative structure that would address this and Innsaei is a manifestation of that dream."



"Innsaei will operate on four diversified verticals that include Content and Communication, Health and Holistic Wellness, Education and Learning, and Business Incubation. It is rare to have a movie star with this kind of depth of knowledge across such a diverse set of areas. Innsaei is the embodiment of Sushant's thought leadership. It is a unique combination of strong intellectual property and emerging technologies that will allow us to maximise the potential of technological innovation," said Varun Mathur, Co-Founder, Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd.

On the film front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen making a guest appearance in Welcome To New York, other than this the actor has Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Drive and Chanda Mama Door Ke in the pipeline.

Also, read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan-Starrer Kedarnath Gets A Release Date

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates