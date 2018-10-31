Kedarnath Teaser receives a thunderous response from all quarters!

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath

After much anticipation, the makers of Kedarnath released the teaser of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial on Tuesday. From Twitterati, critics to Bollywood celebs, the audience cannot stop gushing about the gripping teaser which has stirred the excitement of the masses all over.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan who has been especially receiving a tremendous response from the audience. Fans have been hailing her performance and the actress has been showered with praises for her distinctive looks and strong screen presence.

The refreshing yet sizzling chemistry of the leading duo has been the talk of the town as the teaser captivates the audience even without a single dialogue. Set against the backdrop of the natural calamity, the performances of the actors stand out with the compelling storyline.

With over 9 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, Kedarnath has been winning over the audience. Along with critics and netizens, Bollywood celebs have also been pouring their praises to the teaser.

Hrithik Roshan said, "Outstanding! @Abhishekapoor sending you and Pragya all my love!

Arjun Rampal, "My brother @Abhishekapoor is back with a bang, check out this awesome trailer.

Bhumi Pednekar, "Welcome to the movies Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Âthe teaser is full of love love love..All the best".

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Watch the trailer here:

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

