Kedarnath teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry wins hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan stand strong in the Kedarnath teaser

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After much anticipation, the makers of Kedarnath have released the teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer film, which gives a glimpse of the love story set against the backdrop of the floods of Kedarnath. The teaser introduces Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her big screen debut with the film. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan get the audience excited with their refreshing and crackling chemistry.

Watch the teaser here:

Showcasing the power of love, the duo stands strong as Kedarnath faces the wrath of nature in the form of the floods.Kedarnath is a potent combination of love and religion, of passion and spirituality. Set on a 14km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath ( the 2000-year-old temple of Lord Shiva ), this is a love story between Mansoor and Mukku played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan respectively.

Mansoor, a reserved and reticent Pithoo (porter) who lives with his widowed mother, in a hamlet called Rambara helps pilgrims make an arduous journey upwards to the temple town. His world goes into a tailspin as he encounters the beautiful and rebellious Mukku, who sucks him into a whirlwind of intense love.

The mountain tsunami that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013 leaving more than a hundred thousand dead sets the backdrop for this epic love story. Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

