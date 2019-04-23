Keep it cool like Ahan Shetty this summer; get this look in five easy steps

bollywood-fashion

Ahan Shetty, who was spotted at his casual best in Bandra, Mumbai, sported the uber cool look like a boss!

Ahan Shetty/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was snapped at a coffee shop in Bandra, Mumbai. The star kid was all smiles when clicked by the paparazzi in the city. While on the stroll to the city with a friend, the actor, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria's next, showed off his uber cool side.

"RX 100 caught our attention amongst many other scripts. But this story stood out since the film has been appreciated. The idea was to provide Ahan with a film that is gripping and entertaining. We were looking for a complete package. It's in the space of action-drama, a genre I wanted to tap into," said Milan Luthria in an old interview with mid-day.

Take a look at his casual outfit right away:

