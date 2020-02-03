Keeping a legacy alive

Attend

The legacy that tabla legend Ustad Allarakha left behind refuses to die down since every year, there is a festival held in his honour where the who's who of the Indian classical world — and even devotees like John McLaughlin — pay musical tribute to him. The dawn-to-dusk event returns for its 20th edition today, featuring a galaxy of stars. The line-up includes pianist Louiz Banks, sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee, guitarist Sanjay Divecha, composers Salim-Sulaiman and the maestro's three children — Zakir Hussain, Fazal Qureshi and Taufiq Qureshi. Hussain says, "Through these 20 years, we have had the good fortune of having some of the greatest luminaries of Indian music bless this occasion along with masters representing musical and rhythmic traditions." Don't miss out on this one.

On February 3, 6.30 am, 11 am and 7 pm

At Shanmukhananda Hall, 292, Com, Harbanslal Marg, Sion East.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

