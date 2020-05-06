Keeping it simple

How do you explain a big pandemic to a little mind? Simple. You break it down for them by having familiar faces and daily life episodes come into the picture. That's exactly what Pratham Books's timely e-book, The Novel Coronavirus: We Can Stay Safe, does by reintroducing them to some of the publishing house's popular characters from previous titles, as they throw light on the virus and share valuable advice in a non-preachy way. From a wise grandmother's (Ammachi) comforting advice, to a young girl fighting the virus (Uma) singing Happy birthday and a lonely kid (Bhaiya) feeling safe under the lockdown, the easy-going play with words will engage children. The endearing characters are bound to strike a chord with the reader. The vibrant palette does the rest to retain their interest throughout this little gem.

Log on to storyweaver.org.in (also available in Hindi and Marathi)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news