Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 trailer out now; take a look!

After the grand success of the first two seasons, the wait is finally over as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are back to regale audiences with the third season of its most successful franchise - Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. With the show all set to release on June 6, the two platforms added to the excitement by unveiling the trailer of the much-awaited series which will once again see Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri along with Aditi Vasudeva amongst others.

The trailer portrays the changes in the lives of the protagonists after a leap of four years. Ananya is a successful businesswoman and a mother, Poonam, on the other hand, has moved on and is leading a happy married life with Abhimanyu. Rohit has now gone totally carefree, with no responsibilities in life. With Nisha (Anjum Fakih) and Amyra (Aditi Vasudeva) also making an entry in Rohit's life, one might think Rohit is enjoying his latest romance to the fullest but his past makes him unable to accept the reality that Poonam and Ananya are no longer part of his life.

Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about the trailer, versatile actor Ronit Boseroy, who essays the role of Rohit Mehra in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, shared, "I had a feeling that this show would appeal to the audience but had never imagined it to become such a huge success. Absolutely grateful to the audience for showering their love for our earlier 2 seasons and making season 3 possible. To my audience I’d like to say, Get ready for a banging season with shocking revelations and all shades of grey lined with silver! Hope you guys have as much fun as we had while shooting it. You don’t wanna miss this one for sure"

Gurdeep Kohli further quipped, "In this season, viewers will get to see a new Poonam and her many shades. With an already failed marriage and after getting remarried to a much younger person, there is still a sense of insecurity that hounds her. I am delighted to have played a role that has changed so much over the three seasons. The show has once again dealt with relationships and emotions in such a mature manner that I am sure the audiences will love it."

