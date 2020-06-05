Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 to have one-of-a-kind digital premiere

Following its growing popularity and demand, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are back with the third instalment of the most awaited family drama series 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'. Ever since the news broke out, the fans are going berserk over it and pouring extra love and adulation for the same.

Inspired by the curiosity of the fans, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences fixated and entertained. To amp the excitement further, they are now hosting an unparalleled and one-off its kind digital premiere for the new season, the first-ever for any web show.

Seen in a quirky and fun video is the cast of the show, who are seen inviting the audiences for the premiere. The highlight of the video is they are giving final touches to their on-screen attire, getting ready and asking their fans to be a part of their digital launch.

Talking about the protagonists, Ronit Roy is set to portray 'Rohit' with utmost sway and finesse, Mona Singh as Ananya and Gurdip Punjj as Poonam will take us on an emotional yet matured ride. Actors like Palak Jain, Pooja Banerjee, and Apurva Agnihotri also add the much-needed drama and glamour to the show. A peculiar and custom made invite was designed by the cast in a video format for the premiere of this season. It was created amidst the crucial times of lockdown. With an unconventional digital premiere, the entire cast and crew is enthralled and looking forward to the D day.

Following the announcement of the most anticipated show of the year, the makers engendered a lot of buzz by dropping character introduction videos, gripping trailer and a unique digital concert. The first two seasons of the show were a major success and we are sure the third instalment will take the show a notch higher and will find a place in the hearts of the viewers.

The organizers also recently hosted an exclusive digital concert 'O Mere Humsafar' that saw eminent singers such as Abhijeet Sawant, Pratibha Singh Baghel & Aishwarya Majmudar give a phenomenal performance of the show's most iconic songs.

The USP of the show is the relatable dialogues and situations that the characters deal with. The viewers always resonate with some aspect of the show and hence find an unbreakable connection with them. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will stream on ALTBalaji & ZEE5 from 6th June at 6PM.

