Keith Sequeira to join Karan Kundrra starrer Dil Hi Toh Hai

Keith Sequeira will play the role of a businessman in Balaji Telefilms' new show Dil Hi Toh Hai. He will be portrayed as a close friend of Karan Kundra's character

Keith Sequeria

Keith Sequeira is all set to amaze his viewers with guest appearance on Sony Entertainment Television’s show Dil Hi Toh Hai. The show starring heartthrob Karan Kundra and Dusk a Dum fame Yogita Bihani has already been the talk of the town for its extraordinary concept. Keith will play the role of a businessman on the show. He will be portrayed as a close friend of Karan Kundra's character and will be seen in a classic businessman avatar. Keith’s appearance is for a short span and he will come to help Rithwik come out of a situation.

Keith and Karan Kundra have been friends in real life since long time and soon we will witness their on-screen friendship. Both the actors are macho and are shown as classy in Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Talking about his appearance and working with Karan, Keith says, "It was a fantastic experience working in ‘Dil Hi Toh hai’. The show has an exciting and unique plot that will portray a modern-day family drama changing the conventional style of daily soaps. This will discuss present generation’s issues related to love, relationships, sex and break ups which will set the show apart from the crowd. I personally had a great experience and enjoyed working with Karan Kundra as we knew each other since past two years. He has a warm persona and is very calm. The role he is playing onscreen is very close to his own character. Wishing all the best wishes to the show".

