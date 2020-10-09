Kendall Jenner in love with NBA star Devin Booker but won't commit

US model Kendall Jenner, 24, is reportedly falling for NBA player Devin Booker, 23, but is not ready to settle down yet. Relationship rumours have been abuzz between ever since the couple first stepped out together a few months ago.

It all began earlier this year when Booker left a series of flirty messages on Jenner's Instagram page. Thereafter, it the couple went out on a few dates and a group outing with [Canadian pop singer] Justin Bieber and [his wife] Hailey.

However, it is now learnt that though Jenner may be in love, she's refusing to commit. "Kendall loves spending time with Devin and she's falling for him more every day but doesn't feel any pressure to settle down. She loves having her own independence," a source told US entertainment website HollywoodLife.



Devin Booker

"She knows she's young and has her whole life ahead of her, so though she's spending a lot of time with Devin, it doesn't mean she has any plans of living a domesticated life soon," added the source.

