Kendall Jenner is awesome for Ben Simmons: Philadelphia 76ers co-owner

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Rubin feels supermodel Kendall Jenner is a great influence on basketball player Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons and Michael Rubin

American supermodel Kendall Jenner is being called a bad luck charm for basketball player Ben Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the team's co-owner, Michael Rubin begs to differ and has said recently that he finds her amazing.

While addressing a Change.Org petition that blamed Jenner for a recent loss and asked to have her banned from the team's home arena — Wells Fargo Center, Rubin told Business Insider: "I think it's ridiculous. I think Kendall's awesome. I've spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night's sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner.

"So, Kendall's been a great influence on him, and we've won every game she's been at but one so far." Jenner, 23, who is reportedly dating Simmons, 22, was recently seen sitting courtside for a 76ers game in the Pennsylvania city. Earlier, a source had told People magazine: "When she's not working, she's been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia."

