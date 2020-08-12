Kendra Vidyalaya admission 2020: Merit list for Class 1 released on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

The Kendra Vidyalaya Sangathan declared the first merit list for Class 1 for the academic year 2020-2021. Parents can check the admission status for the students on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. With the first merit list out, admission process in the central government-run schools will begin soon.

The list of the selected students in the merit list was released by KV schools across the country that would be compiled by the KVS portal. Parents who have applied for the admission of their wards in the Kendra Vidyalaya schools can also check the online lottery draw on the portal that appears on different time intervals during the day starting from 9.30 am.

Here’s how you can check admission status:

Visit the official website of KVS admission portal - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Click on "Check Application Status" link available on the right of the page

Enter the registered login credentials which includes login code, date of birth of the child, parents’ mobile number and captcha code

After submitting the details, the status of the admission would be displayed on the screen

Parents can download the page for further reference

They can also take a print out of the page for the admission process

To check online lottery draw:

Go to the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in and under About KVS, click on Directories

and under About KVS, click on Directories A new window will appear with all the Kendra Vidyalaya schools and their details

Select the region, state and city that you have applied for during the admission and click on search to get the names of the schools in the region

With the direct links for the respective websites available on the list, click on the relevant link to go to the regional school you have applied for

Once the school website appears, click on the YouTube link to go to the respective page where the timings of the online lottery draw are made available

The application process of Class 1 began on July 20 and concluded on August 7. Out of the three lists, the first list was released on August 11. The second list will be out on August 24 and the third list will be released on August 28.

The official notice by the Sangathan mentions that the declaration of the provisional list of selected students as per priority category service for unreserved seats will be out between August 27 to 29.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news