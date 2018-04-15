Kerala: 20-year-old killed, 4 injured in fireworks mishap

The incident occurred this evening during the 'perunnal' festivities at the Chapel in Mampra, police said. Firecrackers stored in the shed adjacent to the chapel for use during the festival went off after a cracker fell near it and burst, killing one

Representational Image

A 20-year old man was killed and four others were injured when fireworks kept in a shed went off after a lighted cracker fell near it during a festival at a Chapel on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred this evening during the 'perunnal' festivities at the Chapel in Mampra, police said. Firecrackers stored in the shed adjacent to the chapel for use during the festival went off after a cracker fell near it and burst, killing one Simon, police said.

The injured have been hospitalised in Angamaly and Ernakulam, they added. More than 100 devotees were killed in a major fireworks tragedy that occurred at Puttingal Devi temple near Kollam in Kerala in April 2016 when the storehouse of the fireworks materials caught fire.

