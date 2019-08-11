Kerala: Death tol mounts to 9 in Kavalappara landslide

national

1,08,138 persons from 29,997 families are in camps and the Health Department will arrange doctors for the people in the camps

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Kerala: The death toll has risen to 9 in the landslide at Kerala's Kavalappara, Nilambur areas in Malappuram district. These areas were submerged due to incessant downpour resulting in a massive landslide on August 8. Today, Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala Chief Minister stated that the death toll has gone up to 60 in the state. Vijayan, on Saturday, said all arrangements have been done to conduct rescue operations, adding that as many as 80 landslides have taken place in various parts of the state.

"Accidents have happened in unexpected areas, 80 landslides in various parts of the state. Malappuram, Kavalappara, Bhoothalam Colony and Puthumala in Wayanad are worst affected," Vijayan added. "As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, police, armed forces, fishermen and volunteers are engaging in rescue operations. This gives us the confidence to overcome this situation", Vijayan noted. He also shared that 1,08,138 persons from 29,997 families are in camps and the Health Department will arrange doctors for the people in the camp.

With inputs from ANI

