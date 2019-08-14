Kerala floods: Death toll reaches 95, 59 missing

national

Torrential rains over the last few days have wreaked havoc in across the state and also caused several landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: Families of the people who died in the floods will get Rs 4 lakh. Pic/ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 95 people were reported dead and 34 others sustained injuries in incidents since August 8 which are related to heavy rain and floods in different parts of Kerala. According to the news agency, ANI, 59 people are still missing and efforts to trace them is underway, authorities said on Wednesday. Torrential rains over the last few days have wreaked havoc across the state of Kerala and also caused several landslides. Malappuram has been hit the worst with the highest death toll of 31.

Railways has announced that no freight charges will be levied on relief material sent to the flood-affected states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra.



As many as 1,239 relief camps are currently operational in the state. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister has visited several cities to take stock of the flood situation. Forecasting no relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state.

With inputs from ANI

