Search

Kerala floods: Death toll reaches 95, 59 missing

Published: Aug 14, 2019, 12:47 IST | mid-day online desk

Torrential rains over the last few days have wreaked havoc in across the state and also caused several landslides

Kerala floods: Death toll reaches 95, 59 missing
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: Families of the people who died in the floods will get Rs 4 lakh. Pic/ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 95 people were reported dead and 34 others sustained injuries in incidents since August 8 which are related to heavy rain and floods in different parts of Kerala. According to the news agency, ANI, 59 people are still missing and efforts to trace them is underway, authorities said on Wednesday. Torrential rains over the last few days have wreaked havoc across the state of Kerala and also caused several landslides. Malappuram has been hit the worst with the highest death toll of 31.

As many as 1,239 relief camps are currently operational in the state. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister has visited several cities to take stock of the flood situation. Forecasting no relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

keralamumbai rainsmumbai floodsmumbai monsoonnational news

Ecuador earthquake: Death toll reaches 272

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK