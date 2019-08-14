Kerala floods: State government to give Rs 10,000 each to flood affected family

national

The death toll has risen to 95 while 1.89 lakh people are still taking refuge in 1,118 relief camps across the state

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government will give immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to each affected family in Kerala floods. After the weekly cabinet meeting, Vijayan said that the damage caused due to floods this year is much less compared to the flash floods which Kerala faced last year.

The death toll has risen to 95 while 1.89 lakh people are still taking refuge in 1,118 relief camps across the state. Besides torrential rains, Kerala has also been marred by landslides which have been identified as the main reason for the widespread of the damage in Kerala.

Besides the compensation of Rs 10,000 to families, Kerala CM Vijayan also announced that people who lost their lands will be given a compensation of Rs six lakh while Rs four lakh will be given to those who lost their homes completely. On the other hand, if families have lost both their land and home they will get compensation of about Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

While speaking to the media, Vijayan also said that just the way PM's Fund is being utilised, in the same way, the CM's fund will also be utilised. Vijayan further said that the relief fund will be used for the damages suffered in the fury of the floods while another fund, which comes through the annual budget will be allocated for other needs.

Vijayan also urged people to contribute freely, specially requested to those who did not take part in the salary challenge, last year when Kerala was hit by flash floods. Vijayan also said that the current disaster comes at a time when the state was making its blueprint ready in order to rebuild Kerala in the aftermath of last year's floods.

Torrential rains since the beginning of August have wreaked havoc across the state of Kerala and has also caused several landslides. Among the several districts, Malappuram has been hit the worst with the highest death toll of 31.

With inputs from IANS

