Kerala floods: Tharoor seeks Nobel Prize for fishermen, lauds their 'deeds of courage'

Kerala was hit by massive floods in August last year, which claimed over 357 lives. Moreover, the state incurred losses worth Rs 19,512 crore

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has written to Norwegian Nobel Committee's chairperson, recommending Kerala fishermen for the Nobel Peace Prize for the "deeds of courage" they displayed during rescue operations after massive floods hit the state in 2018.

"It was during the height of this tragedy that fishermen groups of Kerala, at great risk to their lives and potential damage to the boats that are the source of their livelihood, jumped into the fray to save their fellow citizens," he wrote in his letter on Wednesday.

Tharoor continued: "They took their boats inland, and with their expert knowledge of the local conditions, their participation in the ongoing relief operations proved to be a gamechanger, as not only were they able to pick up stranded personnel in their vicinity but were also instrumental in guiding boats of other rescue teams amidst the swirling waters."

Tharoor, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, stated that despite inclement weather, the fishermen continued with their "lifesaving service" during the floods, which, he said, was a "clear demonstration of the extraordinarily altruistic spirit that animates and drives these coastal warriors of the state."

"The lasting image of a fisherman bending low in the water so as to allow an older person he had rescued to climb on his back and get on his boat is a particularly striking reflection of this spirit that has been etched into the hearts of a grateful community," he wrote.

