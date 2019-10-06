Kerala man shaves head to smuggle gold in wig, held at Cochin Airport

Kochi: A man returning from Sharjah was caught smuggling gold in compound form in Cochin International Airport in his wig.

According to a report in NDTV, the arrested identified by the police as Noushad who hails from Malappuram in Kerala, had shaved the crown of his head and creatively covered the gold with a wig to make it look believable.

As the gold recovered was in compound form which looked semi-liquid in matter, it would not have been traced in the metal detector, thus making the crime go unnoticed. It would go through some procedures to restored it to its pure form. As the customs officials realized that Noushad was wearing a wig, he was caught committing the crime.

As officials at CIAL have caught many passengers smuggling gold hidden in their body parts and in some cases, their private parts, this was said to be the first time they came across such a smuggler who would go to such an extent to commit the crime.

In another bizaare yet interesting case, a man smuggling gold in compound form had succeeded past security, but was caught after the officials realized that he was kidnapped by a smuggling mafia while exiting from the airport.

