Four held with 16.9 kg gold smuggled from Myanmar

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold smuggling syndicate and arrested four people while they travelling in a train from Guwahati to Delhi.

The agency has recovered 16.950 kilograms of smuggled gold from their possession, having a market value of Rs 6.43 crore. The gold was ingeniously concealed by the accused in specially designed waist belts made of cloth.

Out of four, one was intercepted when he was travelling by North East Express and the other two were travelling by Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.

"On the intervening night of 27 and 28th September 2019, based on specific intelligence, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Delhi Zonal Unit intercepted three passengers travelling from Guwahati to Delhi and recovered 12.292 kgs smuggled gold from their possession," an official release said.

DRI also nabbed one more accused at Malda railway station, who was onboard the Shairaghat Express from Guwahati to Howrah, based on the intelligence shared by agency's Delhi Zonal Unit.

"One more passenger of the same syndicate who was travelling by Shairaghat Express from Guwahati to Howrah, was intercepted at Malda railway station by the officers of Malda and Behrampur Regional Units of DRI in coordination with the officers of Customs Preventive Commissionerate (West Bengal) and 4.648 kgs of smuggled gold was recovered from him," read the release.

During the investigation, DRI found that the gold had been smuggled into Guwahati from Myanmar through Moreh border and the smugglers opted for train routes to transport the gold to Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata for further sale.

The entire operation was carried out by DRI Delhi Zonal Unit in coordination with Patna Regional Unit, Malda and Behrampur Regional Units of DRI, Customs Preventive Comrnissionerate (West Bengal) and Indian Railways.

