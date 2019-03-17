Kerala rape case: Protesting nuns question delay in filing of charge sheet against Bishop Mulakkal

national

Kottayam (Kerala): Distressed and frustrated with the delay in proceedings in the Kerala nun rape case, five nuns affiliated with the Missionaries of Jesus convent at Kuruvilangad approached Kottayam Superintendents of Police (SP) to submit a petition seeking a speedy submission of the charge sheet against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

In their plea, the nuns questioned the reason behind the delay in filing the charge sheet and stated that they are under immense pressure.

"We witnesses are in extreme fear and anticipation of this case. The investigation of this case was over earlier and the charge sheet was to be filed in court. However, due to some reasons, the charge sheet is getting delayed. The government and the police are aware of the pressure we witnesses are under," the petition read.

"Two months back there was an attempt to transfer us to various parts of the nation and to isolate the complainant nun. Taking into consideration these situations, we want the charge sheet (to be filed) as soon as possible and to ensure the safety of witnesses," the nuns wrote in their letter.

"The delay in filing charge sheet is causing us extreme sadness and fear. We do not know how long we will be able to withstand the situation. We believe that there will be a favourable decision from your side because you will understand our situation," the nuns pleaded.

Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016 and is currently out on bail.

