Kerala rainfall is likely to continue for the next five days

According to the IMD, as the southwest monsoon has become active in the state, widespread rainfall is likely to continue for the next five days

The southwest monsoon has become active over Kerala with heavy rains lashing the southern state. Widespread rains are likely to continue in the state in the next five days, Dr K Santosh, in-charge Indian Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Fishermen have been warned that strong winds with speed reaching 35-45 km per hour gusting to 50 kmph is likely to hit the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts in the next 24 hours from 2 pm on Friday. The state capital recorded 45.8 mm rainfall as per the weather chart at 8:30 am on Thursday, while airport received 35.5 mm rains.

The airport director said there have been no disruptions in flight services. Kochi airport recorded 51.8 mm rain, while in Kannur it was 30.2 mm. The southwest monsoon hit the state on May 28, marking the arrival of the rainy season in the country, private weather forecasting agency Skymet had said.

