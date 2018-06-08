Kerala rainfall is likely to continue for the next five days
According to the IMD, as the southwest monsoon has become active in the state, widespread rainfall is likely to continue for the next five days
The southwest monsoon has become active over Kerala with heavy rains lashing the southern state. Widespread rains are likely to continue in the state in the next five days, Dr K Santosh, in-charge Indian Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram, said.
Fishermen have been warned that strong winds with speed reaching 35-45 km per hour gusting to 50 kmph is likely to hit the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts in the next 24 hours from 2 pm on Friday. The state capital recorded 45.8 mm rainfall as per the weather chart at 8:30 am on Thursday, while airport received 35.5 mm rains.
The airport director said there have been no disruptions in flight services. Kochi airport recorded 51.8 mm rain, while in Kannur it was 30.2 mm. The southwest monsoon hit the state on May 28, marking the arrival of the rainy season in the country, private weather forecasting agency Skymet had said.
45.8mn
Rainfall recorded in Kerala at 8:30 am on Thursday
5.18mm
Rainfall recorded at Kochi airport
Rains to advance in WB from June 9
A low pressure, being formed in the Bay of Bengal, will trigger the advance of southwest monsoon in West Bengal and Odisha from June 9, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression by Saturday and move north-northwestwards across West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, the MeT department said and forecast isolated heavy rains in West Bengal and parts of Odisha from June 9. It has forecast normal monsoon this year.
Similipal Tiger Reserve to be shut from June 16
The Similipal tiger reserve would remain closed to visitors from June 16 in view of the monsoon, official sources said on Thursday. According to STR Field Director M Mohon, the closure is a routine affair every year.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
World Ocean Day - This group is saving the Marine life of Mumbai