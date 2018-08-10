Kerala rains: United States asks its citizens not to visit the state

national

"Avoid all areas throughout Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods," it read. At least 22 people have died in Kerala due to incessant rainfall and flooding in the past two days, the Home Ministry said today

A view of houses submerged in water following a flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, at Palakkad in Kerala. Pic/AFP

The US today issued an advisory, asking its citizens not to visit Kerala because of the flash floods in the state. In the advisory, the US said the heavy southwest monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods in the state, and American citizens should avoid visiting all affected areas in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as "very grim". With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost their maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in Kerala have been opened to drain out excess water.

Heavy rains for the past two days and release of water from the Idamalayar dam yesterday, resulted into localised flooding in low-lying areas in the northern districts of Kerala. The flood water also triggered landslides at some places.

