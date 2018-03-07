Kerala Temple calls for blood from devotees for idol worship

As part of the annual festival, the temple authorities have plans to receive blood from the devotees, offering worship (abhishek)

A temple in the Vithura village of Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday issued a public notice about the annual festival celebrations at the temple. As part of the annual festival, the temple authorities have plans to receive blood from the devotees, offering worship (abhishek).

The notice further mentions that the blood from devotees will be taken safely by government approved doctors. The ritual is scheduled for March 12 at 6 pm.

