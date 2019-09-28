MENU

Kerala woman on scooty lauded for refusing to give way to bus riding the wrong lane

Published: Sep 28, 2019, 12:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A viral video from Kerala saw a woman riding on a scooty make a KSRTC bus driver coming from the wrong lane move towards the right one

The screengrab of the viral video.
Thiruvananthapuram: Erring bus drivers who resort to bending the traffic rules to get their way is something every person has faced. Yet some citizens make it a point to force them to abide the rules. In a video posted on twitter saw a woman in Kerala woman stopping her scooty middle of a busy road, in front of a bus belonging to the Kerala State Road Transport Cooperation (KSRTC) coming from a wrong lane, forcing him to adhere to traffic rules.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter handle called @TheGhostRider31 with a caption that read, “If you’re right, it gives you a different kind of might.” The owner of the handle praised her for not budging to give way unless the driver moved towards the right lane.

The widely-shared video with a hashtag #BikerGirl that got 97,300 views on Twitter, saw the woman approaching the bus coming from the opposite direction has garnered praises from social media users for standing her ground and making the driver following the rules. The video was retweeted 2,400 times and has got 7,200 likes so far. Some of the netizens commenting on the post, also condemned the driver’s act, comparing to his north Indian counterparts as to how they would stop at such situations.  One user also questioned the inaction of the police on such bus drivers.

