Kerala woman on scooty lauded for refusing to give way to bus riding the wrong lane

Thiruvananthapuram: Erring bus drivers who resort to bending the traffic rules to get their way is something every person has faced. Yet some citizens make it a point to force them to abide the rules. In a video posted on twitter saw a woman in Kerala woman stopping her scooty middle of a busy road, in front of a bus belonging to the Kerala State Road Transport Cooperation (KSRTC) coming from a wrong lane, forcing him to adhere to traffic rules.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter handle called @TheGhostRider31 with a caption that read, “If you’re right, it gives you a different kind of might.” The owner of the handle praised her for not budging to give way unless the driver moved towards the right lane.

The widely-shared video with a hashtag #BikerGirl that got 97,300 views on Twitter, saw the woman approaching the bus coming from the opposite direction has garnered praises from social media users for standing her ground and making the driver following the rules. The video was retweeted 2,400 times and has got 7,200 likes so far. Some of the netizens commenting on the post, also condemned the driver’s act, comparing to his north Indian counterparts as to how they would stop at such situations. One user also questioned the inaction of the police on such bus drivers.

When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. @TheBikerni @IndiaWima @UrvashiPatole @utterflea @anandmahindra @mishramugdha #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl pic.twitter.com/3RkkUr4XdG — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) September 25, 2019

Salute this lady, also the driver too. He admits the rights of this lady. Apart from Kerala , in rest of India we can't expect this. — Ugans (@uganss) September 26, 2019

Na na....If you dare to try it with KSRTC then you can dare to do it anywhere in the universe — Lt Cdr Gokul (R) (@gokulchan) September 26, 2019

#Salute Whoever is this lady, I love her! Keep spanking the rule breakers, this is the only way they will learn! #TrafficPolice #India #Badass — Ajay_Accent ð®ð³ (@AJAY_ACCENT) September 26, 2019

