Kerch strait fire kills 6 Indian sailors

international

Russian authorities on Wednesday resumed search operation for 10 missing sailors, including four Indians, in the Kerch Strait. One of the ships, the Candy, had a 17-member crew, including nine Turkish citizens and eight Indian nationals

A Russia Emergency Situations Ministry ship works to extinguish a fire on the two vessels. Pic/AFP

Moscow/New Delhi: At least six Indian sailors were killed and an equal number of them went missing after two fuel ships carrying Indian and Turkish crew members caught fire in the Kerch Strait, where the blaze was still raging following the accident on Monday, officials said on Wednesday.

Russian authorities on Wednesday resumed search operation for 10 missing sailors, including four Indians, in the Kerch Strait. One of the ships, the Candy, had a 17-member crew, including nine Turkish citizens and eight Indian nationals. The other one, the Maestro, had 15-member crew, including seven Turkish nationals, seven Indians and an intern from Libya.

"We regret to inform that there have been causalities among Indian seamen working on these ships," said the Ministry of External Affairs. The deceased were identified as - Pinal Kumar Bharatbhai Tandel, Vikram Singh, Sarvanan Nagarajan, Vishal Dod, Raja Debnarayan Panigrahi and Karankumar Haribhai Tandel. Six missing Indian sailors include Siddharth Meher, Neeraj Singh, Sebastian Britto Breezlin Sahayaraj, Rushikesh Raju Sakpal, Akshay Baban Jadhav and Anandasekar Avinash.

Four Indian sailors - Harish Jogi, Sachin Singh, Ashish Ashok Nair and Kamleshbhai Gopalbhai Tandel - were rescued by the authorities Arrangements are being made after completion of necessary formalities to bring back the bodies of the deceased to India.

04

No. of Indian sailors missing after the fire

