Kesari actress Toranj Kayvon gets candid about doing more Bollywood films

Persian actress Toranj Kayvon made her Bollywood debut this year in the film Kesari. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. In her first film itself, Toranj managed to win hearts and impressed everyone. People started sending her messages and commented on her social media posts and appreciated her performance in Kesari.

While many are curious to know what derived her interest in acting, especially in Bollywood movies, she said, "I have an obvious love for cinema and the art of creating and shooting a narrative because of my photography background. But in addition to that, whenever I watched an actor just completely present with their character and the reality they were portraying, I felt that that kind of focus must be an absolute thrill and high, and I knew I wanted to experience that!"

Read her whole interview:

Did you learn acting or it was just your love for it that had driven you towards working in films?

Yes, I trained professionally as an actor and am looking forward to learning and growing more and more for the rest of my life.

What do you have to say about the response you got for your performance in Kesari?

I was so touched with the response because portraying my character and getting the opportunity to perform in Kesari was many prayers answered for me, and I can honestly say I lived and worked from my heart on those days on the sets of Kesari... and to know how that translated, even in my limited appearance in the film, just blew me away.

Tell us about your experience of working with Akshay Kumar?

I feel so blessed that the first major star that I had the opportunity to be on the same side of the lens with was Mr Kumar because he was so uplifting and supportive.

What kind of films did you grow up watching?

I had a Leonardo DiCaprio obsession, so a lot of his films and besides that, I would say the majority of what I watched was Sci-Fi and fantasy. I just love films about untapped human potentiality!

What kind of roles would you like to do in future?

I would like to do films that I personally like to watch. I like narratives that show human potentiality - and that could be in a story where one transcends their limitations in the real world, or perhaps a fantasy world!

Are you open to doing web series?

Absolutely. I am motivated by content.

Which actors do you wish to work with in future?

So many to name, but let me name the first few that come to mind: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Edward Norton, Irfaan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur.... just to name a few.

After Kesari, you became very popular instantly. How does it feel to have so many admirers and fans?

I feel so blessed that my performance was appreciated and I pray that I will continue to inspire people with my work.

You play an Afghani character in Kesari, what is your background?

I am Persian, so I was born in Iran and when I was 6 years old I moved to Canada, then in 2012 moved to India. I've spent almost a third of my life in each of these 3 countries, So my background as of today is Persian, Canadian, Indian.

