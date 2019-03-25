Kesari Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 78 crore in four days

Updated: Mar 25, 2019, 16:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer, Kesari, showed an upward trend on Sunday, March 24, and earned Rs 21.51 cr

Kesari Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 78 crore in four days
Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is gradually picking up the pace at the box office. The film, which has earned the record of the highest opening film of 2019 with Rs 21.06 crore showed an upward trend on day 4, Sunday, stated trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, collected Rs 21.51 crore on March 24.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Kesari benchmarks... Highest *Day 1* of 2019 [so far]: 21.06 cr Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 Crossed 75 cr: Day 4 Highest opening weekend of 2019 [so far]: 78.07 cr [4 days; Thu-Sun] India biz."

In another tweet by Adarsh, he mentioned that there are experts who suggest that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has curtailed the growth of this film. This is what he wrote, "Section of the industry feels #IPL2019 curtailed the growth of #Kesari on Sat [evening] and Sun... Two days that could’ve made a biggg difference to the *extended* weekend total... Weekdays pivotal... Strong numbers and solid trending [Mon-Thu] are a must."

On the other hand, he also mentioned some of the benchmarks led by Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

Kesari is a film based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Anurag Singh's directorial has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Kesari also has Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance.

Also Read: Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 18.75 cr

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Akshay Kumarparineeti choprabox officebollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Akshay Kumar is clueless over how much he should charge for a film!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees