Kesari Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 78 crore in four days

The Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer, Kesari, showed an upward trend on Sunday, March 24, and earned Rs 21.51 cr

Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is gradually picking up the pace at the box office. The film, which has earned the record of the highest opening film of 2019 with Rs 21.06 crore showed an upward trend on day 4, Sunday, stated trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, collected Rs 21.51 crore on March 24.

Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Kesari benchmarks... Highest *Day 1* of 2019 [so far]: 21.06 cr Crossed 50 cr: Day 3 Crossed 75 cr: Day 4 Highest opening weekend of 2019 [so far]: 78.07 cr [4 days; Thu-Sun] India biz."

#Kesari puts up an impressive total... North circuits are superb... While the 4-day total is good, the biz on Sat and Sun should’ve been higher, since the word of mouth is excellent... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 78.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

In another tweet by Adarsh, he mentioned that there are experts who suggest that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has curtailed the growth of this film. This is what he wrote, "Section of the industry feels #IPL2019 curtailed the growth of #Kesari on Sat [evening] and Sun... Two days that could’ve made a biggg difference to the *extended* weekend total... Weekdays pivotal... Strong numbers and solid trending [Mon-Thu] are a must."

Section of the industry feels #IPL2019 curtailed the growth of #Kesari on Sat [evening] and Sun... Two days that could’ve made a biggg difference to the *extended* weekend total... Weekdays pivotal... Strong numbers and solid trending [Mon-Thu] are a must. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

On the other hand, he also mentioned some of the benchmarks led by Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

#Kesari benchmarks...

Highest *Day 1* of 2019 [so far]: 21.06 cr

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

Crossed 75 cr: Day 4

Highest opening weekend of 2019 [so far]: 78.07 cr [4 days; Thu-Sun]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

Kesari is a film based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Anurag Singh's directorial has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Kesari also has Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance.

