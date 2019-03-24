Kesari Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 18.75 cr

bollywood

Kesari starring Akshay Kumar released on March 21, Thursday, which was a festive (Holi) release. The film has shown an upward trend on the box office since day 2

Kesari posters

Akshay Kumar is someone whose films have a clean graph on the Box Office charts. His recent Holi release, Kesari, minted Rs 18.75 crore on day 3, Saturday, at the box office. According to trade experts, the film is likely to see an upward trend on Sunday, considering it's a non-working day.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Kesari earned Rs 21.06 crore on the day of its release, March 21, Thursday. The film saw a lean graph on day 2, Friday, and the collection stopped at Rs 16.70 crore. However, it increased fairly on Saturday, day 3 and collected Rs 18.75 crore, leading the film's total three-day collection to Rs 56.51 crore.

#Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3 [Sat]... Metros pick up, mass circuits good... Big Day 4 [Sun] on the cards... Eyes âÂÂ¹ 80 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 56.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

This historical drama emerged as the highest opener of this year with Rs 21.06 crore. It is a film based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Anurag Singh's directorial offering has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Kesari also has Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance.

On its release day, there were many who sported Kesari turbans and women wore yellow or orange dupattas to watch this film, as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He also has Mission Mangal in his kitty.

Also Read: Kesari Movie Review: What you seek is simply what you get

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates