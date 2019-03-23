Akshay Kumar delivers year's highest opener with Anurag Singh's Kesari

bollywood

Anurag Singh's directorial offering has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Meanwhile, Kumar has Good News and Mission Mangal in his kitty

Akshay Kumar in Kesari

Powerhouse Akshay Kumar has done it again. His latest film Kesari earned Rs 21 crore on its opening day. With this feat, the historical has emerged as the film with the highest first-day collection of 2019, so far.

According to Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film featured in 4,200 screens. "#Kesari roars...Sets the BO on ......Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]...After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/ 4 pm onwards...Evening shows saw terrific occupancy...Thu Rs. 21.50 cr. India biz (sic)" he shared on Twitter.

The Akshay Kumar starrer released on March 21. It is a historical drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Anurag Singh's directorial offering has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Meanwhile, Kumar has Good News and Mission Mangal in his kitty.

Also Read: Kesari Movie Review: What you seek is simply what you get

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates