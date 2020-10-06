Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan reveals how Ananya Panday aced the 'Bambaiya dialect'

Ananya Panday is making headlines for giving yet another spectacular performance in Khaali Peeli. The wait and hype was all worth it with the excitement that had been doing rounds on the internet. The audience is highly impressed with Ananya's perfect dialogue delivery for her character and director, Maqbool Khan shares how Ananya aced it.

The director shares, "We had an extensive workshop for 45 days where Ananya attended those workshops everyday. We would read the dialogues over and over again and when we finally went to the shoot, Ananya was so into the script and the dialogues. I did a lot of improvisation on set."

Adding on the difficulty side, the director further added, "Having a Bambaiya dialect, it becomes difficult, but Ananya was so into it that I could improvise a lot of stuff on set itself and she'd just get it right in a couple of days. So that's how Ananya aced the entire Bambaiya dialect."

Ananya's impressive action debut with Khaali Peeli is just mere proof of her love for her craft and how ahe leaves no stone unturned to give the best shot on camera—be it an action sequence or a dialogue delivery, Ananya ticks all the boxes of requirements for her character.

Ananya will now be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed by her PAN India film Fighter alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

